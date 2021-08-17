Worth Co. Schools not requiring asymptomatic students to be quarantined if they wear a mask
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Schools will not require asymptomatic COVID-19 students with in-school direct contact to quarantine.
In a letter about new COVID-19 guidelines, the school system said those students will not need to quarantine if they agree to wear a mask throughout the 10-day quarantine period.
Parents can choose to quarantine their child or remain in school based on this guideline.
The school system said the following COVID-19 prevention strategies are being done:
- Walk-thru thermometers at school entryways
- Increased sanitizing and disinfecting throughout all schools
- Hand sanitizer stations throughout all schools
- Masks encouraged and available to all students/staff/visitors
- Social distancing when practical and possible
- Employee self-checks prior to coming to work
