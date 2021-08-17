Ask the Expert
Worth Co. Schools not requiring asymptomatic students to be quarantined if they wear a mask

Worth County Board of Education office. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Schools will not require asymptomatic COVID-19 students with in-school direct contact to quarantine.

In a letter about new COVID-19 guidelines, the school system said those students will not need to quarantine if they agree to wear a mask throughout the 10-day quarantine period.

Parents can choose to quarantine their child or remain in school based on this guideline.

The school system said the following COVID-19 prevention strategies are being done:

  • Walk-thru thermometers at school entryways
  • Increased sanitizing and disinfecting throughout all schools
  • Hand sanitizer stations throughout all schools
  • Masks encouraged and available to all students/staff/visitors
  • Social distancing when practical and possible
  • Employee self-checks prior to coming to work

| MORE: Read more on the school system’s new COVID-19 guidelines by clicking here.

