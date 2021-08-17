Turner Co. Schools switch to virtual

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Due to an increase in the number of active positive COVID-19 cases reported among students and employees as well as the number of quarantined people, Turner County Schools will be using the 100% virtual instruction plan.

School leaders said they will be 100% virtual until Friday, August 27, as they continue to monitor COVID-19 cases, and will be announcing our future plans on Friday, August 27th.

Middle and High school special education students in self-contained classes will be virtual until Friday, August the 20th, and will start back at school on Monday, August 23rd. The individual schools will be sending out schedules and expectations.

All students should have their school-issued device to log in to classes daily. At this time, extra-curricular events will continue as scheduled. Please contact your student’s school with questions.

Meals will be delivered to Turner County students on Tuesdays and Thursdays by bus starting at 3:00 pm. Multiple meals will be delivered on those days. Parents should have children at their bus stop at 3:00 pm to wait on the bus to arrive. If your child does not ride a bus and you would like meals delivered, please call your child’s school and a bus route will be assigned.

If you would like to pick up your child’s meal from their school, please call and let their school know and they will put you on a pick-up list. Those meals will be picked up at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you fail to pick up the meals more than three times, your name will be removed from the list.

