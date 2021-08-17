Shelby Co. couple pleads guilty to selling stolen baby formula online

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County husband and wife pleaded guilty Tuesday in an online scheme that involved stolen baby formula.

Christopher John Andrukaitis, 31, of Chelsea, and Holly Hollon, 38, of Chelsea, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen goods.

According to the plea agreement, between September 2018 and October 2020, Andrukaitis and Hollon owned and operated the Sweet Tea Sunshine Shop, an online eBay business, out of their home.

The shop advertised products for sale, to include baby formula. It received online orders for baby formula. Andrukaitis and Hollon personally filled those orders, according to authorities.

The baby formula was stolen from various retail stores throughout the Northern District of Alabama and was shipped through the U.S. Postal Service or Federal Express to customers throughout the United States. In total, the Sweet Tea Sunshine Shop generated over $300,000 in proceeds from the sale of the stolen baby formula. Authorities say Andrukaitis and Hollon used the fraudulent proceeds for their personal benefit.

The United States Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the case along with the Alabaster Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin Beardsley Mark is prosecuting the case.

Andrukaitis and Hollon are scheduled to be sentenced on November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.