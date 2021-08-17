Proud Boys fan pleads guilty to threatening senator, Capitol

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City Proud Boy wannabe who posted online about sending “three cars full of armed patriots” to Washington, wanting to slice “a throat” at the U.S. Capitol and threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock’s life pleaded guilty Monday to charges of transmitting violent threats and illegally possessing ammunition.

Eduard Florea, 41, of Middle Village, Queens, pleaded guilty by video from a federal jail in Brooklyn after technical difficulties canceled a plea hearing last week. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Florea faces up to 15 years in prison, but under federal sentencing guidelines he’ll likely be ordered to spend about 15 to 21 months behind bars.

