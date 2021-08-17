PPMH expands monoclonal antibody infusions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney is taking action with infusions and COVID-19 vaccinations to deal with a summer surge of cases. As of noon Tuesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 134

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 26

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 4

Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,534

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 283

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71

Total Vaccines Administered – 58,958

“With 164 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals today, we are quickly approaching our peak from the worst surge almost a year and a half ago. So far in August, we’re averaging 15 admissions a day. The only month of the entire pandemic that surpassed that daily average was March 2020,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.

Scott Steiner, President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System (WALB)

“The main difference between now and last spring is that we were ahead of everyone else in the region back then. Now, every hospital in our area is full. We cannot overstate the seriousness of what we are facing. This virus is relentless, but so are the healthcare heroes at Phoebe and throughout southwest Georgia. We’re doing everything we can to provide the appropriate level of care to every patient who comes through our doors. We need the community to do all they can to stop this virus from spreading,” Steiner added.

As part of its effort to provide monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to more COVID-19 patients, Phoebe has instituted a self-referral option. Patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19 can call 229-312-MYMD to start the process.

“Because of the wide availability of testing – including home test kits – many people aren’t speaking to a physician when they confirm a positive COVID test. We don’t want to delay the process by requiring someone to see a primary care physician for a referral for infusion therapy, so positive patients can call this number to get started on their own. We have greatly expanded our capacity to administer this potentially lifesaving therapy, and we want to provide it to every qualified patient who wants to receive it,” said Dianna Grant, MD, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Dianna Grant, Chief Medical Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial (WALB)

Monoclonal antibody infusions have shown great success in preventing hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients who receive the treatment early in their diagnosis. Phoebe has administered the treatment to nearly 800 patients since it began offering the therapy in early January.

The public can also call 229-312-MYMD to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Phoebe clinics throughout the region. Phoebe’s mobile wellness clinics will provide vaccinations at eight locations from Wednesday through Saturday of this week where appointments are not necessary. That schedule is available HERE.

“Thankfully, we are seeing increased demand for COVID vaccinations. We have taken steps to ensure we can meet that demand. The Phoebe Cancer Center and our primary care clinics have also started providing booster shots to immunocompromised patients, as authorized by the FDA. We’re finalizing our plan to offer boosters to wider groups, once the FDA gives that approval,” Dr. Grant said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.