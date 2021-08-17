Ask the Expert
Ossoff launches email hotline U.S. citizens in Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is working to help Georgians and all U.S. citizens in need of evacuation from Afghanistan by launching an email hotline, according to a release from his office.

The hotline will connect them with U.S. State Department resources.

All U.S. citizens needing assistance can email afg-evac@ossoff.senate.gov.

Ossoff’s office also said the senator is connecting veterans and service members seeking mental health services with assistance via the Veterans Crisis Hotline at (800-273-8255) and mentalhealth.va.gov.

