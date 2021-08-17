Ask the Expert
Lee Co. parents offered choice for asymptomatic students who may have been exposed to COVID

Lee County School System bus.
Lee County School System bus.(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County School System parents have a choice if they have a student(s) who is asymptomatic and is determined to be a close contact of a school-based exposure from a positive COVID case.

According to an announcement from the school system, parents can choose from the following two options:

  1. Keep the student home for five days after the exposure.
  2. Have the student remain in school while properly wearing a face-covering during the five days after exposure.

These options only apply to students as long as they are asymptomatic and do not have a fever, runny nose, coughing, headaches, etc.

The school system asks parents to please note the following:

  • Masks are strongly encouraged for all students and staff.
  • Teachers who have a health condition may require students to wear a face-covering or use a desk shield in class.
  • In addition to the above-stated, other safety protocols in school will be enacted starting tomorrow.
  • If you have questions or concerns, please direct them to SafeLCSS@lee.k12.ga.us.

