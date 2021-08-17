Lee Co. parents offered choice for asymptomatic students who may have been exposed to COVID

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County School System parents have a choice if they have a student(s) who is asymptomatic and is determined to be a close contact of a school-based exposure from a positive COVID case.

According to an announcement from the school system, parents can choose from the following two options:

Keep the student home for five days after the exposure. Have the student remain in school while properly wearing a face-covering during the five days after exposure.

These options only apply to students as long as they are asymptomatic and do not have a fever, runny nose, coughing, headaches, etc.

The school system asks parents to please note the following:

Masks are strongly encouraged for all students and staff.

Teachers who have a health condition may require students to wear a face-covering or use a desk shield in class.

In addition to the above-stated, other safety protocols in school will be enacted starting tomorrow.

If you have questions or concerns, please direct them to SafeLCSS@lee.k12.ga.us

