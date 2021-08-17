Hotter with some cooling showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with isolated showers Tuesday afternoon across SGA. Outer rain bands from Fred are impacting a few areas with mostly light to moderate rain which extends into early evening. Otherwise a quiet and dry night as lows drop into the mid 70s. Midweek brings a return to our typical summertime weather pattern. Highs near to slightly above average low-90s while feels like reading top 100°. As we heat up scattered showers and thunderstorms will cool a few off each afternoon into early evening.

As Fred moves away from the state, it’s tracking heavy rain and tornadoes across the Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas. Fred’s impacts will travel across the northeast. The tropics remain very active with Tropical Storm Grace and Henri. Neither will impact the lower 48. So for now quiet in the tropics.

For the weekend a backdoor front slides in and stalls which keeps unsettled weather around. Not a washout but rain chances hold and hot 90s continue.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.