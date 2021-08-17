Ask the Expert
GBI investigates Moultrie death

(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Moultrie Police Department to assist in a death investigation outside on school property.

GBI spokesperson Jamy Steinberg said Tuesday, “We have an Agent and Crime Scene Specialist en route to assist. I don’t have anything further to provide at this time.”

School officials announced earlier in the day that school was called off today at C. A. Gray Junior High School.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

