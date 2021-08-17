Ask the Expert
Fred’s impacts across SGA

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Fred made landfall along the Florida Panhandle near San Blas just after 2:00pm Monday afternoon. As Fred tracks inland the outer rain bands continue across SGA through the evening and overnight. Highest rainfall amounts are expected in areas along the AL/GA line of 3-5″ with 1-3″ further east. Potential impacts from Fred include flash flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

There are reports of flooded roads and powers outages from the Panhandle to SE Alabama were 2-6″ of rain have fallen. The core of the storm will pass over areas along the AL/GA line with the wind picking up and heavy bands of rain. Be safe and remember never to cross a road covered with water. Night time driving is dangerous so be careful

Tuesday’s morning showers and thunderstorms then as Fred pulls away to the north conditions gradually improve midday into the afternoon.

For the rest of the week scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day as highs rise into the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

