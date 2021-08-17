Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - As many of Southwest Georgia’s schools called off classes, Tropical Storm Fred’s bark was worse than his bite across the area. An exception was in Sumter County, where there could have been a small tornado.

A tree was blown onto an apartment roof on Wanda Way (WALB)

At 2:00 Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported there was likely tornado damage near Pinecrest Drive and Sharon Drive in Americus. Many trees were down, with several on structures. Georgia Power has crews in the county, assessing what damage was done to power lines. There were no reports of injuries.

A tree was blown down in Sumter Co. (Sumter County EMA)

Mitchell EMC reported about 120 power outages in the Pelham area and Ga. Power reported about 166 customers without power in Sumter Co.

Sumter was one of the countries that had called off school.

Meteorologist Chris Zelman said that wind gusts were mostly in the 35 miles per hour range, while a few were in the 50s.

By Tuesday morning Fred was in north Georgia with top sustained winds down to 35 mph. Forecasters said its center would hit the southern Appalachians Tuesday evening before dumping heavy rain in the mid-Atlantic region.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.