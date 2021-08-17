Dougherty Co. offers workers $300 to get fully vaccinated

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Outside the health benefits, there’s a new incentive to get your COVID-19 shot if you work for Dougherty County.

Employees who work in county buildings could get $300 when they get vaccinated.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

County Administrator Michael McCoy said it’s important to note taxpayers won’t be paying for it.

“We spent over $1.1 million so far for COVID claims. This is something we need to address as the cost affects the taxpayer. We think this incentive will vastly improve our COVID-19 costs as employees take advantage,” said McCoy.

Michael McCoy, Dougherty County administrator (WALB)

The employees who already got the vaccine are still elgible for the check.

“We don’t want to penalize anyone. We appreciate everyone that has been vaccinated and we’re encouraging those that have not to do so,” said McCoy.

By providing an incentive program funded through the American Rescue Plan, they hope it will cut down on taxpayer’s costs relating to COVID-19-related expenses.

McCoy said last fiscal year, the county spent several million on COVID-19 claims.

Dougherty County Commissioner Russel Gray hopes incentivizing the vaccine will be preventative.

“If we incentivize people today and they do it, it may reduce our risk of catastrophic outcomes down the road. There can still be hospitalizations, but fewer funerals,” said Gray.

Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said this is a community issue. After being No. 3 in the nation for COVID-19 cases, Dougherty County is behind the state average for getting vaccines.

“I cannot wrap my mind around it. Our community ordered a mobile morgue to stack our dead people and begged for resources and now, we’re behind the state average, (that’s) inexcusable,” said Cohilas.

Cohilas added every person has the right to make their own decisions when it comes to their health, but the vaccine is the best tool we have to return to normalcy.

McCoy said they will send information to employees about the incentive program now.

