Dougherty Co. Dollar General re-zoning request denied

By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioners denied a zoning request for a new Dollar General.

It would have been at the corner of Gillionville and Lockett Station roads in Albany.

Josh Hostetler, a spokesperson for Teramore Development, addressed commissioners’ concerns at Monday’s public hearing.

Hostetler said they also wanted to hear from people living in the area they want to serve.

”One of the things I would love to do is hold a neighborhood meeting, bring in the community, anyone who’s willing to attend. It could help or hurt us but at the end of the day, it’s the surrounding community that’s important to our stores and our developments,” said Hostetler.

Josh Hostetler is executive vice president Of Teramore Development, the developer for the...
Josh Hostetler is executive vice president Of Teramore Development, the developer for the proposed Dollar General. (WALB)

He said typical concerns have been what items stores will sell.

He said their recent initiative, “DG Fresh,” introduces healthier food options, which helps end food deserts.

He asked the commission to table the request.

Chairman Christopher Cohilas made the motion to table it, but almost unanimously, the commission denied that request and the one for re-zoning.

They did not say the reason why after that decision was made, but said they already talked about it.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

