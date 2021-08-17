Dougherty Co. approves purchase of 20 new weather sirens

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County will buy 20 new storm sirens.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones, who serves District Six, said many people tell him they can’t hear the sirens.

An additional 20 will allow more coverage.

“This is a great opportunity for us to put these warning devices throughout the county and unincorporated areas and certainly the citizens will feel safer,” said Jones.

These new speakers will cost around $500,000. The Hazardous Mitigation Grant program pays for them.

Jones said getting them has been long overdue. He said these types of devices help make you aware of what’s going on around you.

Surveying for the sirens is next and then construction starts.

