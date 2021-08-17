Ask the Expert
Boil water advisory lifted in Lee Co.

By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice was issued in Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority after a break in a waterline last weekend.

The advisory was lifted Tuesday after special water sampling shows that the water is safe to drink.

The affected areas only included the southeast area of Lee County especially:

  • Philema Road
  • Springdale
  • Pine Lakes
  • Tall Pines
  • Twisted Pines
  • Melrose
  • Buckston Trace
  • Highland Oaks subdivisions

