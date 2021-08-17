Boil water advisory lifted in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice was issued in Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority after a break in a waterline last weekend.

The advisory was lifted Tuesday after special water sampling shows that the water is safe to drink.

The affected areas only included the southeast area of Lee County especially:

Philema Road

Springdale

Pine Lakes

Tall Pines

Twisted Pines

Melrose

Buckston Trace

Highland Oaks subdivisions

