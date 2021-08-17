APD: 2011 Albany homicide appears solved with arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The murder of an Albany man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a hotel in the Albany sand dunes appears to be solved almost a full decade later, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Davion Omar Watson is in custody, charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Deandre Deangelo Williams, who was shot to death in August 2011.

Deandre Williams and his daughter, who was five when he was killed. (APD)

Sgt. Catoa Baldwin, the APD investigator on the case, said he received information this past Friday that led him to make this arrest in what was virtually a “cold case.”

He talked about what it was like to inform Williams’ mother that they had a suspect after all these years.

“She told me she was happy, and she was glad that she could finally get some closure after 10 years,” Baldwin said. “It makes me feel good to know that Mrs. Williams can finally have some closure.”

The Albany Police Department said Watson is now serving 20 years in the Coffee Correctional Facility for a 2018 high-speed chase in which shots were fired. In 2009, Watson was arrested in connection to a shooting incident on South McKinnley Street.

