All Food Lion stores to host open interviews on Aug. 24

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Food Lion, which has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, will be offering open interviews at each of its locations on Aug. 24.

According to a press release from the company, all of its locations will be hosting interviews Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The release states that interested “applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during this time and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store.”

“The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities,” the release reads.

Those interested in attending the event can find your nearest Food Lion location on the company’s website. For anybody interested in a job who is unable to attend the Aug. 24 event can apply for a position at their local Food Lion or they can visit foodlion.com/careers to view the available positions.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.