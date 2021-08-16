Westover seeks success in first year under Adam Miller

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Albany, the Westover Patriots took to the practice fields on Saturday morning, just one week out from opening their season over in Tift County.

It is year one for head coach Adam Miller and his team is excited to open this new era with a bang.

A program that hasn’t won a region title since 2013 and is still seeking that first state title, it’s a process that coach Miller is feeling good about and Saturday he explained just how ready he is to watch his team go to work.

”I’m excited just to see our boys play, I think we’ve got a lot of talented young men that maybe didn’t get a lot of playing time in years past and they’ve worked for this moment and they are prepared for this moment and the moments not too big for them and I’m just excited to finally watch our guys let loose and fly around and not hit each other for once and not have to worry about if anyone gets banged up too much,” said Miller. “You know the expectations and the standards are what they are and the guys have done a solid job this fall camp getting prepared and meeting those expectations and standards and we’re just excited to finally be able to strap it up next Friday and play and just kind of see what all of the work has been for.”

And the season for the Pats kicks off next Friday night at Tift County.

