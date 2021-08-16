Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Westover seeks success in first year under Adam Miller

Westover gathers together before the start of practice
Westover gathers together before the start of practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Albany, the Westover Patriots took to the practice fields on Saturday morning, just one week out from opening their season over in Tift County.

It is year one for head coach Adam Miller and his team is excited to open this new era with a bang.

A program that hasn’t won a region title since 2013 and is still seeking that first state title, it’s a process that coach Miller is feeling good about and Saturday he explained just how ready he is to watch his team go to work.

”I’m excited just to see our boys play, I think we’ve got a lot of talented young men that maybe didn’t get a lot of playing time in years past and they’ve worked for this moment and they are prepared for this moment and the moments not too big for them and I’m just excited to finally watch our guys let loose and fly around and not hit each other for once and not have to worry about if anyone gets banged up too much,” said Miller. “You know the expectations and the standards are what they are and the guys have done a solid job this fall camp getting prepared and meeting those expectations and standards and we’re just excited to finally be able to strap it up next Friday and play and just kind of see what all of the work has been for.”

And the season for the Pats kicks off next Friday night at Tift County.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Some South Ga. schools closing Monday due to possible severe weather
(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
The Good Life City is continuing to support Nigel Brown’s family following his death.
Over 300 people showed support, donated during Nigel Brown’s car wash fundraiser
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses

Latest News

Terrell County lines up for a play during practice
Terrell County football believes success is on the way in 2021
ASU lineman line up for drill during practice
Albany State holds first scrimmage with season just weeks away
Cairo meets during a timeout during the jamboree
Valdosta football hosts Cairo And Camden County for jamboree
The Purple Hurricanes offense lines up for a play during a scrimmage
Fitzgerald football seeks return to Atlanta in 2021