Valdosta suspect linked to $13K in stolen goods

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past month, Valdosta Police Department Detectives have been investigating several shoplifting cases from the Norman Drive Walmart. The first incident occurred on July 30, 2021, and the last occurred on August 6, 2021.

Through their investigation detectives identified the offender as Keaton Sanchez Goins, who they believe on at least four separate occasions, left the store with over $13,000 worth of property.

On August 6, a loss prevention officer from Walmart followed a vehicle involved in a shoplifting, which was later determined to be driven by Goins. Valdosta Police Officers observed the vehicle driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop.

Goins fled in the vehicle and patrol officers pursued him until they lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned after he smashed into a tree. Property that was reported stolen from Walmart was found in the vehicle.

On August 11, 2021, detectives received information that Goins was in a motel room on West Hill Avenue. Detectives took him into custody without incident.

Goins was transported to Lowndes County Jail on six (felony shoplifting warrants. Goins is also facing numerous misdemeanor and traffic charges.

These cases are still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“I am proud of the dedicated work by our detectives and officers, for working together to put these cases together. Their persistence ensured that Goins will be held accountable for his actions,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

