Valdosta football hosts Cairo And Camden County for jamboree

Cairo meets during a timeout during the jamboree
Cairo meets during a timeout during the jamboree(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday night saw a beautiful night for football at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium as the Valdosta Wildcats hosted a preseason jamboree.

The Cats welcomed in the Cairo Syrupmakers and the Wildcats from Camden County.

Each team got two games consisting of two quarters and both the varsity and junior varsity teams got in some good work with just a week left until the start of the regular season.

Overall, it was a good night for all of the clubs to just get better before the scores count next Friday night.

”It’s really big to have this jamboree tonight I think for all the three teams, to knock a little rust off because we haven’t been full contact with the rules and everything, we’re live and tackling, run around a little bit and see what the kids do to react, I think it’s big for all three teams,” said Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton. “Just to clean up some things, to make sure we’re playing with unity and playing together and just fixing the special teams and all that other stuff, any links you want to fix now and be ready for game one.”

“Well I mean it’s great atmosphere here, good competition in Camden, Coach Herron you know speaks for himself, does a great job,” said Cairo head coach Steve DeVoursney. “Valdosta is going to be well coached too so we were scrambling looking for a scrimmage on Wednesday and they were gracious enough to let us in both of them and just a good night for us to get some work.”

A big night for all of the teams as we get ready to kick things off next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

