Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tuesday closings and delays

Closings and delays
Closings and delays(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some schools have announced their closure for Tuesday, August 17 due to effects from tropical storm Fred.

  • Early County School System
  • Pelham City Schools Charter System
  • Spring Creek Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday, August 17.
  • Terrell County Charter School System will be closed due to road conditions.  Faculty and staff will report at 8 a.m.
  • The Southwest Health District 8-2 is also closing all its locations within the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
The house looks completely fine on the outside but when you walk inside it's completely...
Albany house fire destroys inside of home

Latest News

Phoebe-Sumter Hospital in Americus
Phoebe Sumter suspends ER visitation
Goins is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Valdosta suspect linked to $13K in stolen goods
Georgia Southwestern State University continues to break records with summer enrollment.
GSW summer enrollment breaks record second year in a row
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday