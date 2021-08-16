Tuesday closings and delays
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some schools have announced their closure for Tuesday, August 17 due to effects from tropical storm Fred.
- Early County School System
- Pelham City Schools Charter System
- Spring Creek Charter Academy will be closed Tuesday, August 17.
- Terrell County Charter School System will be closed due to road conditions. Faculty and staff will report at 8 a.m.
- The Southwest Health District 8-2 is also closing all its locations within the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,
