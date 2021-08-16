Terrell County football believes success is on the way in 2021

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Dawson, the Greenwave from Terrell County believe more success is on the way in 2021.

It is year three for Jack Harris at the helm and Terrell County looks to build on a 4-5 campaign from a year ago.

That season saw three of those losses by one possession and the guys know they have something to prove.

The goal, to show they can now compete in a loaded 1-A Public classification.

“We felt like we left some on the field, you know any time you feel that way hopefully you come back with a bad taste in your mouth and you want to get ready to prepare harder than you did the year before,” said Harris. “The fortunate thing for us is we’ve got a lot of kids back that were unable to play last year, we want to win the region, we want to get into the playoffs and then once you’re in the playoffs you have a chance, but the biggest thing is compete and take every game as that week and being able to make those steps and just walk that ladder baby and try to get to the top.”

And Terrell County will open their season against Kendrick this Friday night at home.

