Some South Ga. schools closing Monday due to possible severe weather

School closings(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia schools will be closed on Monday due to possible severe weather.

The school closures include:

  • Miller County School District
  • Calhoun County Schools
  • Baker County School System (Faculty and staff are expected to report to schools at their normal times.)
  • Spring Creek Charter Academy in Bainbridge
  • Mitchell County School System (Faculty and staff are expected to report to schools at their normal times.)

If any other schools in South Georgia intend to close due to possible severe weather, we will keep you updated.

