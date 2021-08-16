Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Phoebe Sumter suspends ER visitation

Phoebe-Sumter Hospital in Americus
Phoebe-Sumter Hospital in Americus
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Due to an overwhelming volume of patients, Phoebe Sumter has temporarily suspended visitation in its emergency center.

“This morning, every room in our emergency center was occupied by a patient holding for admission.  Unfortunately, that and long delays have become our daily experience rather than the exception, as we deal with the challenging impacts of this latest COVID surge,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Chief Executive Officer. 

“We will soon take over office space adjacent to our ER to help with patient overflow, but right now we simply don’t have room for visitors.  Regretfully, except under a few exceptions, we have suspended visitation in our ER until our volume of patients slows down.  We will work diligently to stay in communication with loved ones who cannot be at a patient’s bedside, and we ask for their patience and understanding,” Lunneborg added.

Brandi Lunneborg
Brandi Lunneborg

The exceptions that may apply are:

  • End-of-life situations
  • Patients with special needs
  • Minors under age 18

If one of those exceptions is met, one visitor per patient may be allowed, and all visitors must stay with the patient during the visit.

Phoebe Sumter will re-evaluate visitation rules daily.  For now, visitation guidelines in other areas of the hospital are not changing.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
The house looks completely fine on the outside but when you walk inside it's completely...
Albany house fire destroys inside of home

Latest News

Closings and delays
Tuesday closings and delays
Goins is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Valdosta suspect linked to $13K in stolen goods
Georgia Southwestern State University continues to break records with summer enrollment.
GSW summer enrollment breaks record second year in a row
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday