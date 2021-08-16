Ask the Expert
Hayden Murphy selected to play in Perfect Game All-American Classic

Hayden Murphy selected to play in Perfect Game All-American Classic
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - We want to give a big shoutout to TiftArea rising senior Hayden Murphy who this summer was selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

That game is set for August 22nd and will be played out in San Diego at Petco Park.

The Auburn commit helped lead the Panthers to the state championship series in Macon earlier this year and he also pitched at Coors Field in Denver earlier this summer.

Now the star pitcher and shortstop is gearing up for another trip out West, a trip that Hayden is very excited for.

“The main goal this whole year was Perfect Game All-American and a bunch of other stuff, and so I went to the national showcase which was in Tampa at Tropicana Field,” said Murphy. “I pitched really well and got to do interviews and stuff for the All-American game and I got an email about a week later and I was, I mean I didn’t know what to say, I was out to eat at a restaurant and I just had to get up for a second and walk off because it’s the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten invited too and now it’s just time to go out there and throw and keep working.”

A big moment for Hayden who will leave for San Diego later this week.

