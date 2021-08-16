Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GSW summer enrollment breaks record second year in a row

Georgia Southwestern State University continues to break records with summer enrollment.
Georgia Southwestern State University continues to break records with summer enrollment.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) continues to break records with summer enrollment.

They now have the highest percentage growth of the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions.

GSW officials believe this rise is because students don’t want to fall behind during the pandemic.

Specifically, the growth is in graduate courses.

Neal Weaver is the president of Georgia Southwestern State University.
Neal Weaver is the president of Georgia Southwestern State University.(WALB)

GSW President Neal Weaver detailed what made them stand out from other schools.

“People stayed a little closer to home. People were looking for a place that was not 20,000 students. A place where they could spread out a little bit and work and smaller groups and be safe and closer to their families. We believe during these times we were a good choice,” said Weaver.

GSW will resume fall classes on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Some South Ga. schools closing Monday due to possible severe weather
(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
The Good Life City is continuing to support Nigel Brown’s family following his death.
Over 300 people showed support, donated during Nigel Brown’s car wash fundraiser
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Sheriff's deputies conducted an investigation last week to identify those involved in criminal...
17 arrested in Lowndes Co. trafficking sweep
Gas is about $1 a gallon higher than last year
Will you like the new gas prices?
School closings
Some South Ga. schools closing Monday due to possible severe weather