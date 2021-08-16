GSW summer enrollment breaks record second year in a row

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) continues to break records with summer enrollment.

They now have the highest percentage growth of the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions.

GSW officials believe this rise is because students don’t want to fall behind during the pandemic.

Specifically, the growth is in graduate courses.

Neal Weaver is the president of Georgia Southwestern State University. (WALB)

GSW President Neal Weaver detailed what made them stand out from other schools.

“People stayed a little closer to home. People were looking for a place that was not 20,000 students. A place where they could spread out a little bit and work and smaller groups and be safe and closer to their families. We believe during these times we were a good choice,” said Weaver.

GSW will resume fall classes on Wednesday.

