Fitzgerald football seeks return to Atlanta in 2021

The Purple Hurricanes offense lines up for a play during a scrimmage
The Purple Hurricanes offense lines up for a play during a scrimmage(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Ben Hill County, year number five for head coach Tucker Pruitt is set to begin at Fitzgerald.

The Hurricanes are coming off a year in which they won a region title and played for a state title for the first time since 2016, and the goal, to make that trip again here in 2021.

A slew of starters are gone from that 13-1 team but the Canes have talent back and a lot of guys eager to show they belong, and the belief is that the purple and gold will not see a step back this fall.

“I don’t know that the expectations change but every coach in high school has to deal with turnover and losing classes, young kids stepping up when they get their opportunity and that’s where we’re at right now, we had a really, really good senior class, they’re gone and they left a lot of holes to fill,” said Pruitt. “But the standard really hasn’t changed, we expect to win and we’re going to prepare to win. We just have to grow up fast and we have to get better every day. They want to win, they want to be good and they are paying the price and so we’re just trying to take advantage of all the preparation time we get and be ready and take it one day at a time.”

And Fitzgerald will open their season on August 20th at home against Cairo.

