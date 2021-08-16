First Alert Weather Day

Tropical Storm Fred is lopsided with the worst of the weather extending up to 100 miles east of the center. It is forecast to make landfall Tonight near Panama City FL as a 60 mph Tropical Storm.

All of Southwest Georgia has some risk associated with Fred.

Tropical Storm Conditions are expected for our southwest communities starting later this afternoon and peaking this evening. Sustained wind of 40 mph and gusts could reach 55 mph. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect.

Tropical Storm Gusts are possible all the way to highway in the overnight hours.

Very heavy rainfall is possible along and east of highway 19 with a Flash Flood Watch in effect into midday Tuesday. 3″ to 5″ + may occur in short period of time.

The Tornado threat is up to 5% chance for the southwest counties and 2% chance elsewhere. Everyone has a 5% chance of damaging winds of 60 mph +

The threat begins around 2 pm near Lake Seminole and should end by daybreak Tuesday for our northern communities.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

