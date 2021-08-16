Ask the Expert
Cordele police investigate stabbing at Sonic Drive-In

Jorge Macario
Jorge Macario(Cordele Police Department)
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) is investigating an early Sunday morning stabbing at the Sonic Drive-In on 16th Avenue, according to an incident report.

The report states Jorge Macario, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, and criminal trespass.

Police told WALB News 10 that Macario is currently in the Crisp County Detention Center.

CPD has not released a lot of information about the incident, however, we do know that it happened just after midnight.

Police also told WALB that Macario is accused of stabbing someone and that a child was present when it happened.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

