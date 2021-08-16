Calhoun County transitions to 8-man football

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Calhoun County will play 8-man football for the 2021 season as a member of an independent league.

According to the GHSA, the Cougars’ football program decided to leave the conference in June after a significant decrease in enrollment.

All other sports will remain inside the GHSA at this time.

In a statement from Calhoun’s Athletic Director, Marcus Shaw, he said, “We are a small system with a limited amount of students/athletes. The Covid-19 Pandemic has placed a strain on our Athletic Programs resulting in a decrease in numbers. However, we are excited about our transition to 8-Man Football for the next couple of seasons and looking forward to our season opener at Our Lady of Mercy on August 27th.”

The Cougars will now open their season on the road against Our Lady of Mercy on Aug. 27.

Here’s a look at their full schedule:

Calhoun County 2021 8-man football schedule (Source: WALB)

