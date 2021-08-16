Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Calhoun County transitions to 8-man football

(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Calhoun County will play 8-man football for the 2021 season as a member of an independent league.

According to the GHSA, the Cougars’ football program decided to leave the conference in June after a significant decrease in enrollment.

All other sports will remain inside the GHSA at this time.

In a statement from Calhoun’s Athletic Director, Marcus Shaw, he said, “We are a small system with a limited amount of students/athletes. The Covid-19 Pandemic has placed a strain on our Athletic Programs resulting in a decrease in numbers. However, we are excited about our transition to 8-Man Football for the next couple of seasons and looking forward to our season opener at Our Lady of Mercy on August 27th.”

The Cougars will now open their season on the road against Our Lady of Mercy on Aug. 27.

Here’s a look at their full schedule:

Calhoun County 2021 8-man football schedule
Calhoun County 2021 8-man football schedule(Source: WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
The house looks completely fine on the outside but when you walk inside it's completely...
Albany house fire destroys inside of home
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses

Latest News

Hayden Murphy selected to play in Perfect Game All-American Classic
Hayden Murphy selected to play in Perfect Game All-American Classic
Terrell County lines up for a play during practice
Terrell County football believes success is on the way in 2021
Westover gathers together before the start of practice
Westover seeks success in first year under Adam Miller
ASU lineman line up for drill during practice
Albany State holds first scrimmage with season just weeks away