Albany State holds first scrimmage with season just weeks away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Football season is back in the Good Life City and there may not be a team more excited than the Golden Rams from Albany State.

Missed out on a season a year ago but 2021 brings a return for the blue and gold and the promise of yet another SIAC crown.

The Coliseum was busy on Saturday afternoon as ASU held their first scrimmage of fall camp.

Head coach Gabe Giardina and the boys are prepping hard with the season now less than three weeks away.

Preseason honors are out and the Rams have four guys on the first team of the SIAC preseason team. ASU has also been picked to finished second in the eastern division behind Savannah State.

But all of that aside, the team is happy to be playing football and they’ll do their talking on the field.

“We’re just hungry to play a game you know we don’t read any of that, they’ve picked us first before it doesn’t matter, it’s all about what we do September 2nd, so it’s been a good camp so far and the kids have been working their tails off, the coaches have been doing a phenomenal job,” said Giardina. “There’s nothing like South Georgia heat, there’s no oven like a South Georgia oven to kind of prove what kind of team you are and test you a little bit, so really excited to see how we compete today and practice and continue to get better.”

The Rams are ready to go and the season will kickoff on September 2nd when they meet Mississippi College.

