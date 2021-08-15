VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford

Ask the Expert
Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford Battalion Chief’s quick action saved a man’s life Saturday afternoon after the lift the man was on caught fire.

Oxford firefighters said at 2:50 they responded to a call at Hooligans Harley Davidson on Davis Loop to a man on a lift that had caught fire. The lift had made contact with the power lines and the man was trapped approximately 25 feet off the ground.

Fire crews said when they arrived there was no way to get the man from the lift until the power was cut off.

OFD personnel made the decision to create a makeshift life safety net out of a tent. As the fire grew the man decided to jump, and that jump saved his life.

The man was flown to UAB with a leg injury and smoke inhalation.

Oxford Fire posted: Hats off to Battalion Chief Curtis Cupp whose quick thinking saved this man’s life.

Posted by Oxford Fire Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved

