First Alert Weather Day still likely for Monday as Fred closes in Gulf Coast States.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we go into this evening, showers and thunderstorms will be driven by the normal summer-time pattern. The difference from yesterday will be in the high temperatures that we will experience. Highs will only make it into the upper 80s and lower 90s due to the rain chances and cloud cover in the area. It will still feel hot and steamy on the other hand due to the extra moisture that is still outside.

Fred is expected to become a Tropical Storm once again this evening and there will be impacts from this storms outer bands here in South Georgia. This will being the chance for heavy rainfall and gusty winds. This why the National Weather Service already has a Flash Flood Watch in places starting Sunday evening at 8 PM and that will last until Tuesday at 2 PM. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches or higher could be possible from these bands of Fred. Heading into Monday as the sun rises, the added heat could lead to more energy for storms to produce a few tornadoes in the area. This is why there is still a First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday. Impacts from Fred could last until Tuesday. Highs at this time will only be in the 80s for some sort of reprieve.

By Wednesday, Fred will be out of here so we can get back to the summer time pattern for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rebound back into the 90s and the triple digit feels like temperatures will return once again. This will last into the next weekend. What about Tropical Storm Grace? So far, no impacts from Grace are expected for SGA due to a much further south track.

Friday 6pm First Alert Weather