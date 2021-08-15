Albany house fire destroys inside of home

Ask the Expert
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family is now without a place to live after their house caught on fire Saturday night.

No family members were home at the time but they did lose their dog during the fire.

The homeowner said the smoke may have killed her.

The house looks completely fine on the outside but when you walk inside it’s completely unlivable.

The ceiling was on the floor, the electricity was completely out, and you can still smell smoke when you walk in.

Albany fire officials said this happened on Pinson Road around 7 p.m. Saturday and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The fire started in the kitchen, according to the report.

Kenneth Washington, the homeowner, wasn’t home at the time and says he’s not sure what could have started the fire.

Kenneth Washington said his dog died during the fire
Kenneth Washington said his dog died during the fire(WALB)

“Yeah, we got a new stove. The fire department mentioned something to someone else that the fire started from the stove but I know the stove wasn’t on or anything like that. It’s just that I don’t know if it was a wiring problem that happened due to an electrical storm. I don’t know. Right now, we’re just waiting for the official report from the fire department,” said Washington.

Washington and his wife are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

They lost all their clothes and food and say they will be sleeping in a tent until their home is fixed.

We will update this story with more details when the cause of the fire is determined.

