Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Walmart has decided to temporarily close its Valdosta location at 340 Norman Drive at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The company said it’s a part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will remain closed through Sunday, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.

Walmart’s official statement can be read below:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard from July.
Teens arrested in July fiery Albany crash caused by racing
Dr. Torrance Choates is resigning as the superintendent of Sumter County Schools. (Source: WALB)
Sumter Co. Schools superintendent resigns
Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
Valles is in the Lowndes County Jail.
Florida man arrested for over $300K in drugs on I-75

Latest News

Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
Kenneth Lee Harvey
Man pleads guilty in Americus murder case, receives sentence
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders address latest amid delta variant surge
WALB
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses