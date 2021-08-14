Over 300 people showed support, donated during Nigel Brown’s car wash fundraiser

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is continuing to support Nigel Brown’s family following his death.

On Saturday, over 300 people came out and donated to Brown’s car wash fundraiser.

“I’m loving the turnout, Nigel is in heaven smiling down. He is so happy and I am too,” said Yolander Brown.

Yolander, Nigel’s mother, said she didn’t expect this many people to come out to the event.

Gieryic’s Automotive Repair owner, Tom Gieryic, and CEO and founder of Albany Twin Storms, Makeba Wright came up with this idea.

Gieryic and Wright emphasized how people went above and beyond to show their support.

“Every background was out here, every age was out here. Some people were on crutches. I had one lady that was in a walker but she had to show up and donate. The response is just astronomical, believe me,” said Gieryic.

“We’re so thankful that the community came together, the volunteers that came in, put in the work in this heat, no one is complaining. Everybody is having a good time and knowing the purpose of it is giving us the energy to keep going,” said Wright.

Nigel was a member of the Aspire Clubhouse program in Albany and they were also in attendance.

One of his close friends also described what Nigel was like.

“He was funny, exciting, and a good friend,” said Cambenne Lowry.

