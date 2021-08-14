Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Over 300 people showed support, donated during Nigel Brown’s car wash fundraiser

The Good Life City is continuing to support Nigel Brown’s family following his death.
The Good Life City is continuing to support Nigel Brown’s family following his death.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is continuing to support Nigel Brown’s family following his death.

On Saturday, over 300 people came out and donated to Brown’s car wash fundraiser.

Organizers said the event raised a fairly large amount to the point where six people were...
Organizers said the event raised a fairly large amount to the point where six people were helping to count the money. (WALB)

“I’m loving the turnout, Nigel is in heaven smiling down. He is so happy and I am too,” said Yolander Brown.

Nigel's mother, Yolander Brown didn't expect this many people to come out on Saturday.
Nigel's mother, Yolander Brown didn't expect this many people to come out on Saturday.(WALB)

Yolander, Nigel’s mother, said she didn’t expect this many people to come out to the event.

Organizers said the event raised a fairly large amount to the point where six people were helping to count the money.

Gieryic’s Automotive Repair owner, Tom Gieryic, and CEO and founder of Albany Twin Storms, Makeba Wright came up with this idea.

Gieryic and Wright emphasized how people went above and beyond to show their support.

"The response is just astronomical, believe me," said Tom Gieryic.
"The response is just astronomical, believe me," said Tom Gieryic.(WALB)

“Every background was out here, every age was out here. Some people were on crutches. I had one lady that was in a walker but she had to show up and donate. The response is just astronomical, believe me,” said Gieryic.

“We’re so thankful that the community came together, the volunteers that came in, put in the work in this heat, no one is complaining. Everybody is having a good time and knowing the purpose of it is giving us the energy to keep going,” said Wright.

CEO and founder of Albany Twin Storms Makeba Wright was one of the people that came up with...
CEO and founder of Albany Twin Storms Makeba Wright was one of the people that came up with this idea.(WALB)

Nigel was a member of the Aspire Clubhouse program in Albany and they were also in attendance.

One of his close friends also described what Nigel was like.

“He was funny, exciting, and a good friend,” said Cambenne Lowry.

Cambenne Lowry, a friend of Nigel, said Nigel was funny, exciting, and a good friend.
Cambenne Lowry, a friend of Nigel, said Nigel was funny, exciting, and a good friend.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard from July.
Teens arrested in July fiery Albany crash caused by racing
Dr. Torrance Choates is resigning as the superintendent of Sumter County Schools. (Source: WALB)
Sumter Co. Schools superintendent resigns
Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
Multiple juveniles have been arrested.
Third arrest made in Albany shooting incident

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
Kenneth Lee Harvey
Man pleads guilty in Americus murder case, receives sentence
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders address latest amid delta variant surge