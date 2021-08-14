Man pleads guilty in Americus murder case, receives sentence

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man charged in a 2019 Americus murder case pleaded guilty Friday and received his sentence, according to a Facebook post by the District Attorney’s Office for the Southwest Judicial Circuit.

The post says Kenneth Lee Harvey pleaded guilty to felony murder in the shooting death of Detri Reliford on February 8, 2019.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Tami Peavy-Owen with the assistance of Samantha Fort, a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the district attorney’s office stated.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the Reliford family, and hope this will provide some closure as they continue to grieve the loss of a dear mother, daughter, sister, and friend,” the post reads.

The D.A.’s office said Harvey was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown.

