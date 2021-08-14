Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘He got us on the same page’: Former FSU defensive coordinator says Bowden’s accountability standard is what gave Seminoles edge

Florida State defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews, right, shakes hands with Florida State head...
Florida State defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews, right, shakes hands with Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden during a pregame ceremony honoring Andrews' retirement prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009, in Tallahassee, Fla. Andrews is retiring after 26 years as Florida State's defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)(Phil Coale | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobby Bowden had a robust coaching tree. However, there was no more legendary coach to serve alongside Bowden than defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews.

For 26 of Bowden’s 34 seasons in Tallahassee, Andrews worked as closely with Bowden as anybody.

It was 1984 and Andrews needed a job. Florida State came calling and he says it was a no-brainer: He wanted to work for Bowden.

Together, the pair won 12 ACC championships and two national titles.

So, what was the secret to their success?

”I think it all comes back to our leader. Coach Bowden set the pace, he had the idea of what he wanted and how he wanted to get there,” Andrews said. “He had a way of motivating people. I’m talking players and coaches. He got us on the same page.”

You’ve heard it countless times: Faith, family and football. In that order.

Andrews says that’s what he told recruits and their families. And they trusted him.

”When he went into a prospect’s home and visited with their mommy and their daddy and their grandmamma, he sold them on the fact that he would care about their sons and he would help them become a better player, a better person, a better student. And he did!” Andrews remembered. “He made sure we put that into action.”

Even if, sometimes, that meant tough love and discipline. Andrews says players and coaches knew Bowden only wanted what was best for them.

”A guy could go out there on the football field and have a bad day and Coach would be just eating him alive,” he shared. “But when it’s over, he puts his arm around him and the kid knows that he loves him and he’s just doing his part to hold him accountable.”

Bowden held everyone accountable, coaches and players. That’s what Andrews says was the most important ingredient to FSU’s run of success.

”You’re not going to have success in anything that you do if you’re not accountable. Coach Bowden had a little bit of a different way of going about it, but he held you to that standard and he expected you to get there with him.”

In 1996, Andrews won the first-ever Broyles Award, now given out annually to the best assistant coach in FBS football.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard from July.
Teens arrested in July fiery Albany crash caused by racing
Dr. Torrance Choates is resigning as the superintendent of Sumter County Schools. (Source: WALB)
Sumter Co. Schools superintendent resigns
Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
Valles is in the Lowndes County Jail.
Florida man arrested for over $300K in drugs on I-75

Latest News

WALB
13 year old wrestling sensation is on the rise
WALB
Fitzgerald Football Seeks Return to Atlanta in 2021
Delialah Betances has only wrestled for four years, but already has over 40 medals and multiple...
13 year old wrestling sensation is on the rise
Bobby Bowden and Bobby Butler at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event
Former Bowden player, “He was a minister with a whistle around his neck”