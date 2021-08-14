Ask the Expert
Fred still expected to bring impacts to SGA on Monday
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak spot in our upper level ridge is allowing for development of a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms here is South Georgia. Some of these storms will pack a punch with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Some of these will linger into the overnight hours, so do not expect the impacts to end with the sunshine today. However, this activity does not have a lot to do with our impending tropical system.

This is because Fred is expected to make it’s way across the Gulf of Mexico starting then evening and will try to impact parts of the Gulf Coast on Sunday. As Fred picks up strength this will provide South Georgia with a chance to see a few impacts. Mostly rain and gusty winds as early as Sunday evening, but the biggest impacts will arrive on Monday. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal Risk for severe weather which does include a chance for tornadoes, gusty winds, lighting, and flooding rainfall. Monday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for SGA. The chance for rain will last through the work as well.

Temperatures on the other hand will remain hot and steamy, but could see a slight cool down due to the increased rain chances. Highs starting on Sunday could reach the upper 80s to Low 90′s, but Monday and Tuesday could only reach toward the middle 80s. we see an increase in temperatures starting by the middle of the work week.

