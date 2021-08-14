Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ex-South Carolina teacher guilty in Georgia child sex case

Jonathan Eugene Grantham
Jonathan Eugene Grantham(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former teacher in South Carolina has admitted to contacting a Georgia girl who was under 18 with the intention of engaging in sexual activity

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. When he was arrested in February, he was a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School in Ridge Spring, South Carolina.

He has since been fired.

Prosecutors say that during a sex trafficking investigation into other people, FBI agents discovered that Grantham had traveled from South Carolina to Columbia County, Georgia, in July 2019 to engage in sexual activity with the girl after contacting her online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown's mother. She's holding a pillow decorated with the Batman logo,...
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Kenneth Lee Harvey
Man pleads guilty in Americus murder case, receives sentence
Dr. Torrance Choates submitted his resignation as Sumter County Schools superintendent.
What’s next for Sumter Co. Schools as top educator steps down?

Latest News

The Good Life City is continuing to support Nigel Brown’s family following his death.
Over 300 people showed support, donated during Nigel Brown’s car wash fundraiser
Amoeba - Naegleria Fowleri
7-year-old dies from rare brain-eating amoeba tied to California lake
(Source: WALB)
Walmart to temporarily close in Valdosta for cleaning
Water
Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.
Kenneth Lee Harvey
Man pleads guilty in Americus murder case, receives sentence