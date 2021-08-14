Boil water advisory issued in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority.

This comes after a break in a waterline overnight. Out of precautionary measures, Lee County officials said the advisory will be in effect until special water sampling shows that the water is safe to drink.

The affected areas only include the southeast area of Lee County especially:

Philema Road

Springdale

Pine Lakes

Tall Pines

Twisted Pines

Melrose

Buckston Trace

Highland Oaks subdivisions

The Lee County Utility Authority will collect samples again, during the week for assurance purposes.

If you have questions, you can call (229)759- 6056.

