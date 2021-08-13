Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Y Without Walls’ coming to Grove Park

“Y Without Walls” is an after-school program. It’s aimed to help children who can’t get to a...
“Y Without Walls” is an after-school program. It’s aimed to help children who can’t get to a YMCA building.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new opportunity starts Monday to help kids stay fit and connected.

“Y Without Walls” is an after-school program. It’s aimed to help children who can’t get to a YMCA building.

The free program takes place near Grove Park.

YMCA President and CEO Dan Gillan said it gives kids structure.

”Guest speakers come in and talk about opportunities for the kids. There’s more to life and more to the community than that four or five block radius where kids live. It gives kids an outlet to have that physical activity, a little bit of homework time, a little bit of character discussion,” said Gillan.

Dan Gillan is the president and CEO of Albany Area YMCA.
Dan Gillan is the president and CEO of Albany Area YMCA.(WALB)

They look to serve 20 to 25 kids. If more register, they’ll adjust and add more coaches.

They said they’re also monitoring current COVID-19 cases and will plan accordingly to keep kids safe.

You can register your child by calling the YMCA at (229) 436-0531 or going to Grove Park Monday. They’ll be there after school on Monday and Wednesday starting at 4-6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death

Latest News

FDA and CDC approved a vaccine booster for people with comprimised immune systems.
Dougherty Co. leaders address latest amid delta variant surge
The scene of the fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard from July.
Teens arrested in July fiery Albany crash caused by racing
Multiple juveniles have been arrested.
Third arrest made in Albany shooting incident
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
‘Get a vaccine, put on a mask’: Phoebe surpasses peak of winter COVID-19 surge