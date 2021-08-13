‘Y Without Walls’ coming to Grove Park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new opportunity starts Monday to help kids stay fit and connected.

“Y Without Walls” is an after-school program. It’s aimed to help children who can’t get to a YMCA building.

The free program takes place near Grove Park.

YMCA President and CEO Dan Gillan said it gives kids structure.

”Guest speakers come in and talk about opportunities for the kids. There’s more to life and more to the community than that four or five block radius where kids live. It gives kids an outlet to have that physical activity, a little bit of homework time, a little bit of character discussion,” said Gillan.

Dan Gillan is the president and CEO of Albany Area YMCA. (WALB)

They look to serve 20 to 25 kids. If more register, they’ll adjust and add more coaches.

They said they’re also monitoring current COVID-19 cases and will plan accordingly to keep kids safe.

You can register your child by calling the YMCA at (229) 436-0531 or going to Grove Park Monday. They’ll be there after school on Monday and Wednesday starting at 4-6 p.m.

