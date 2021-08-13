Ask the Expert
Third arrest made in Albany shooting incident

Multiple juveniles have been arrested.
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit announced Friday that a third arrest has been made in a shooting near Rosedale Avenue and North Harding Street on Aug. 5.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be identified, was located and arrested at the Luxury Inn, and taken to RYDC in Terrell County on Thursday.

He is being charged with aggravated assault and gang participation. Investigators obtained a search warrant and additional charges will be filed on Friday, according to police.

A gang participation charge will be added, and the juvenile had a stolen gun in his possession, police said.

The case remains active, and if anyone has any information regarding the incident, they can call the Gang Unit at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

