Teens arrested in July fiery Albany crash caused by racing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another Albany teenager was arrested after an investigation into a case of street racing in mid-July, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Jabari Williams, 17, was booked into the Dougherty County Jail around 2 a.m. on Friday. He was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving and racing.

Willams is the driver of the second vehicle involved in the fatal wreck that occurred on North Westover Boulevard on July 19.

A 16-year old juvenile was arrested earlier this week, according to APD. He was driving a Nissan involved in the wreck, and 17-year old Jaden Robinson was the passenger who died.

The juvenile driver was released to his parents.

