Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Teens arrested in July fiery Albany crash caused by racing

The scene of the fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard from July.
The scene of the fatal wreck on Westover Boulevard from July.(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another Albany teenager was arrested after an investigation into a case of street racing in mid-July, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Jabari Williams, 17, was booked into the Dougherty County Jail around 2 a.m. on Friday. He was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving and racing.

Willams is the driver of the second vehicle involved in the fatal wreck that occurred on North Westover Boulevard on July 19.

A 16-year old juvenile was arrested earlier this week, according to APD. He was driving a Nissan involved in the wreck, and 17-year old Jaden Robinson was the passenger who died.

The juvenile driver was released to his parents.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

Multiple juveniles have been arrested.
Third arrest made in Albany shooting incident
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
‘Get a vaccine, put on a mask’: Phoebe surpasses peak of winter COVID-19 surge
Benjamin Goldinger
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office wants this registered sex offender
Vets can get food at Dublin VA
Vets can get food at Dublin VA on Wednesday