Sumter Co. Schools superintendent resigns

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Schools’ top educator is resigning.

Dr. Torrance Choates issued his resignation as the school system’s superintendent at a Thursday school board meeting.

At the board meeting, it was noted that Choates and the school board’s attorney prepared a mutual resolution agreement for his resignation.

Choates cited personal reasons for his resignation.

His last day is June 30, 2022. Associate Superintendent Walter Knighton is acting as interim superintendent for the time being.

Watch the full board meeting below:

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

