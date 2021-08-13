Showers and Storms Moving West of I-75, Fred Still a Threat

Tropical Depression Fred continues to be a threat to south Georgia. It made landfall in Cuba earlier today as it continues its WNW track near Cuba. The landfall has led to less confidence that south Georgia will see widespread damaging winds.

Fred will likely be a tropical wave of moisture that provide south Georgia breezy conditions and ongoing rain chances. Hazards include flash flooding and river flooding, minor wind damage, and isolated tornadoes. Rainfall amounts could total up to 6′' locally by Wednesday.

Before Fred arrives, we are still expecting the low to mid 90s in the afternoon with heat indices eclipsing 100 degrees. The rest of the evening will feature scattered showers that will continue to head west and weaken. Overnight lows will reach the low to mid 70s with spots of patchy fog.

Tomorrow areas east of I-75 could see showers towards the latter portions of the day. It’ll be similar setup as today with a slightly higher chance for rain. We are tracking a influx of moisture early in the day which will rise overall chances to 40% in the afternoon.

Sunday will see increasing chances throughout the day and continuing through Monday and Tuesday.

Invest 95-L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 as of the 5pm advisory and should take a similar path to Fred. Favorable conditions will exist for this system to gain tropical storm status and beyond. Its name would be Grace.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.