Preparing for Fred’s impacts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday across SGA. Tropical Depression Fred is expected to intensify and regain tropical storm strength as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday into early Saturday. On the projected track the system moves into the NE Gulf coming inland across north Florida then into SGA Monday. Tropical storm conditions are projected late Sunday into Monday.

Conditions begin to deteriorate Sunday as Fred nears the Gulf coast and pushes inland. Expect tropical storm conditions Monday with potential impacts of tropical storm force winds, flooding rain and isolated tornadoes. The flood threat remains after the system pulls away with rain chances holding through the week.

Meantime summer heat and humidity with daily showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend.

