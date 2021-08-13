Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of nine-year-old Nigel Brown is warning about donation scams towards his death.

Yolander Brown, Nigel’s mother, is urging the community to verify how and where they donate money.

“The funeral has not been covered,” Brown said.

Brown expressed her frustration as she learned about false information being spread through social media.

“It has been posted that it was on Facebook that the funeral services have been paid for and that’s not true,” Brown said.

She said she has been trying to stay offline. She found out about the rumor through someone she knows.

Brown wants the lies to stop.

“Please take it down I still need help. Nigel still needs help. We still need to get this money up for Nigel,” Brown said.

Arrangements are being handled by Promise Land funeral home in Albany.

Owner Eddie Cobb said they are working around the clock to ensure that people who want to help the family can do so directly through them.

“We’re on call 24/7, so no matter what time of day or night it is, you can call the funeral home at (229) 573-7355. We will answer the phone and we can meet you at the funeral home,” Cobb said.

In addition to helping the family with the arrangements, Cobb said you can give items to the family.

“No matter if it’s a check, cash, money order or if you even have water or juice for the kids,” the funeral home owner said.

Brown said she appreciates all of the support she’s getting from the community

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said.

Brown said she wants justice for her son.

“As a mother, I can speak for Nigel. Speak. Nigel would want you to speak up. If you know anything, how many, who anything — just speak,” Nigel’s mother said.

