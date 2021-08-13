Ask the Expert
Mask fights rip Georgia schools as hospitals repeat warnings

A pro-mask demonstrator, right, speaks with a non-mask demonstrator, left at the Cobb County...
A pro-mask demonstrator, right, speaks with a non-mask demonstrator, left at the Cobb County School Board Headquarters during a pro mask wearing protest, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Many school districts nationwide have seen parents protesting for and against masks. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Fights over masks in schools continue to tear at Georgia communities even as hospital leaders again warn of shrinking capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases.

More than 100 protesters gathered Thursday at the Cobb County school board headquarters in Marietta. Most of them are trying to push Georgia’s second-largest school district to mandate masks. Cobb has a mask-optional policy, like the majority of Georgia school districts.

Monroe County school board members voted 6-0 on Wednesday to roll back a mask mandate that had been in place for only 24 hours. The Fulton County district, which mandates masks for all, announced it would open a mask-optional school for up to 500 students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

