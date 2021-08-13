Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office wants this registered sex offender

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a registered sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said Benjamin Goldinger, 34, is wanted for failing to register his current address.

Law enforcement said he also has multiple felony warrants for probation violation in Lee County and failing to register as a sex offender in Dougherty County.

Goldinger is described as 6′0, 190 pounds and has blue eyes.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in locating a registered sex offender who is not registering... Posted by Lee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 13, 2021

Anyone with information on Goldinger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.