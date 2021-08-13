Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office wants this registered sex offender

Benjamin Goldinger
Benjamin Goldinger(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a registered sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said Benjamin Goldinger, 34, is wanted for failing to register his current address.

Law enforcement said he also has multiple felony warrants for probation violation in Lee County and failing to register as a sex offender in Dougherty County.

Goldinger is described as 6′0, 190 pounds and has blue eyes.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in locating a registered sex offender who is not registering...

Posted by Lee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 13, 2021

Anyone with information on Goldinger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
It happened on Exit 101 on I-75.
Sheriff: Chase ends in fatal wreck on I-75
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday
Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, recalled the tragic night Nigel was killed.
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

Multiple juveniles have been arrested.
Third arrest made in Albany shooting incident
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
‘Get a vaccine, put on a mask’: Phoebe surpasses peak of winter COVID-19 surge
Vets can get food at Dublin VA
Vets can get food at Dublin VA on Wednesday
Valles is in the Lowndes County Jail.
Florida man arrested for over $300K in drugs on I-75